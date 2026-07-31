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Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter
Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.
The Elements panel includes a small stock asset library consisting of emoji stickers, sounds, overlay transitions, animated text, and graphics. All the content is royalty-free, including commercial use, and does not require attribution.