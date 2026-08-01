Red Hat: PHP, Slop, and More

Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, is now available for ROSA on the AWS Marketplace. By consolidating advanced multicluster management, security, and data storage into a single procurement option, we’re making it easier for you to scale your cloud operations while drawing down your committed AWS spend. Once you deploy the Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) hub on ROSA, you can use this consumption-based offering to manage all your OpenShift cloud services and pay only for what you use.