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Red Hat: PHP, Slop, and More
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🛡️ PHP version 8.2.33, 8.3.33, 8.4.24, and 8.5.9
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Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Redis version 8.10
RPMs of Redis version 8.10 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 43 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
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Red Hat ☛ Inference-time scaling on Red Bait AI: Improving model reliability
Language models offer impressive capabilities, but they're not always consistent. The same prompt can produce different answers, different reasoning paths, or different tool choices across runs. This variability might be acceptable in casual use, but it matters much more when models are used in products, enterprise workflows, and agentic systems. In those settings, reliability matters as much as raw capability.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Ansible All-Stars: Driving the future of network and infrastructure automation
To achieve true system reliability and scale, modern infrastructure leaders are realizing they must pivot from localized automation scripts to a standardized, enterprise-wide platform approach. They must build a unified automation stack equipped with reusable architectures, cross-vendor integration, and strict code-review pipelines.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus for Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS on AWS Marketplace
Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, is now available for ROSA on the AWS Marketplace. By consolidating advanced multicluster management, security, and data storage into a single procurement option, we’re making it easier for you to scale your cloud operations while drawing down your committed AWS spend. Once you deploy the Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) hub on ROSA, you can use this consumption-based offering to manage all your OpenShift cloud services and pay only for what you use.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Same goals, different clocks: What Red Hat’s 2025 Risk Report reveals about global compliance gaps
In the Americas, Canada's OSFI I-CRT Framework and Brazil's LGPD proactive enforcement resolutions