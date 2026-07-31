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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: Apertis - Debian-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

Apertis is a Debian-based operating system and development infrastructure designed for industrial embedded devices.

Originally created for automotive systems, the platform is now suitable for products including infotainment systems, industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and fixed-function devices.

The platform combines a Linux distribution with development tools, automated build infrastructure, testing services, software-update facilities, and compliance reporting.

This is free and open source software.