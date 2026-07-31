news
Kernel Development and Windows Following Linux's Lead
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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David Buchanan ☛ Slop Cleanup Duty
I have no intention of releasing a pile of slop into the world, forcing others to grimace through it just because there's something interesting going on underneath. But I have even less motivation to be on slop cleanup duty.
So, now what? I don't know. I decided to write this blog post instead. Sorry if you were expecting a Linux KASLR bypass. I might get around to explaining it in my own words some day.
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WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Quietly Seeds Zen 6 Client Support into Linux, Tipping Olympic Ridge Desktops and Medusa Mobile Ryzen Chips
AMD has started adding Ryzen Zen 6 "client" CPU support for its HSMP driver, spanning Olympic Ridge & Medusa Point families.
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Graphics Stack
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XDA ☛ As Linux gaming gains ground, Valve brings Mesa's powerhouse AMD driver to Windows
For a while now, the Linux gaming scene has relied on Mesa's RADV driver to get AMD GPUs working on their PCs. While it's open-source and community-run, Valve has poured a lot of time, effort, and money into the project, allowing AMD GPUs to perform on par with (or exceeding) Windows. In exchange, Valve had a reliable driver that powers the Steam Deck and Steam Machine.
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Devs Port Open-Source Linux AMD Graphics Driver to Windows
The AMD RADV driver is an open-source driver in the Mesa 3D graphics library optimized for running Vulkan games and software. RADV is the default Linux graphics driver on many AMD-powered Linux systems. Until now, Windows has had no open-source drivers for any GPU maker, but Valve is apparently looking to change that by funding development of the AMD RADV driver for Windows.
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