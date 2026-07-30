Microsoft's Attacks on GNU/Linux Framed as "Embrace" or "Love"

I've been using Linux on and off for over 20 years at this point, I'd dual-boot for a few months, or always have a Linux VM or two spooled up on my Windows PC to keep abreast of the latest state of open-source operating systems. The first time I used Linux as my daily driver OS was during my postgraduate studies, where the little netbook I took to class could only handle Linux and not Windows.

Today, Linux for desktop computers is a real alternative to Windows, though its market share gains remain slow. The worse people's perceptions of Windows gets, the more attractive Linux and its promise of a bloat-free operating system becomes. However, I think that while it does indeed have little or none of what we think of as "bloat," it does have plenty of issues that are annoying in the same way as Windows bloat can be.