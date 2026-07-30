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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: I tested a premium Linux laptop that's as light as it is powerful - here's why I love it | ZDNET —

So when Kubuntu Focus reached out about the Ar Gen 1, you can bet I was interested. I've tested Kubuntu Focus hardware before (such as the NX Gen 3), and they always impress. My hopes were high for this new laptop.

When the laptop arrived, I pulled it out of the box, and the first thing I noticed was the weight. Compared to my 13-inch MacBook Pro, this 16-inch laptop is noticeably lighter. At 3.13 pounds, this baby is hardly noticeable on my lap. Although the chassis might feel a bit plasticky, it's actually all machined metal with polymer key caps for high durability (more on the keys in a bit).