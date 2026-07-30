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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: 7 ways to turn an old laptop into a Linux appliance —

When a laptop starts showing its age, the usual advice is to install Linux to make it faster. While that certainly helps, there’s an even better approach to stop thinking of it as your everyday computer. Instead, turn it into a Linux appliance.

A Linux appliance is simply a computer dedicated to a single job. Rather than juggling web browsing, office work, games, and dozens of background applications, it boots up ready to perform one task exceptionally well. Even hardware that’s a decade old can feel surprisingly capable when it’s focused on one purpose. Whether you have an aging ThinkPad or a forgotten Windows laptop collecting dust, here are 10 practical ways to give it a new life.