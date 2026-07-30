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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: And Folks, We Have a Vibe Coded Linux Distro! —

Starling is a new open source Linux desktop environment. One developer built it by directing Claude for about six months, ending up with a working desktop that boots into its own session with a compositor and window manager.

Don't think of this as a themed shell bolted onto GNOME or KDE either. It brings its own X11 server, so apps like Chrome, Slack, and Zoom run on it without requiring any special modifications.