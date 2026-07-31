news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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System76 ☛ System76 goes to college – a case study
When we at System76 hear “Back to School,” our first reaction is, “We’re already there.”
Or at least our products are – at college campuses across America, everywhere from students’ backpacks to STEM classrooms to top research labs. In fact, over our company’s two-decade history, we’ve supplied Linux computer hardware to 99% of the nation’s Tier 1 research universities.
Faculty and researchers know that our computers provide the ultimate Linux computing experience: the latest high-powered CPUs and GPUs, generous RAM and storage for heavy data workloads, stunning OLED displays, freedom to customize and repair, and our Pop!_OS and COSMIC desktop experience to complete the Linux ecosystem stack.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 674: Software development never changes
Scrub Design, WebZFS Updates, The Foundations role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem, and more...
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Games
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It's FOSS ☛ Keychron Built Open Source Firmware for Gaming Mice, and GNU/Linux Users Stand to Gain the Most
Built on Zephyr RTOS and licensed under GPL-3.0, the firmware is scheduled to ship first on the Keychron G6 HE next year.
Keychron has introduced ZGM, short for Zephyr Gaming Mouse, an open source firmware project built for gaming mice.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ GNOME Internationalization & Localization: GNOME 51 release is open on Damned Lies
Happy GNOME translators, reviewers, and developers,
I have just created the GNOME 51 release on Damned Lies, our translation platform.
Have a look at the GNOME release calendar in order to know the coming due dates.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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LinuxInsider ☛ Why MakuluLinux AI-OS Became My New Daily Driver
The aging MakuluLinux LinDoz distro has evolved into AI-OS, which its developer calls a first-of-its-kind intelligent Linux desktop.
MakuluLinux developer Jacque Montague Raymer released the innovative AI-OS on July 29, built around a highly configurable Cinnamon desktop and a Linux Mint Debian (LMDE) variant base. This new distro provides an embedded artificial intelligence (AI) environment that can perform a wide range of tasks by typing a plain-language request into the floating widget on the desktop.
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BSD
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Undeadly ☛ LLVM toolchain coming to OpenBSD/sparc64
Yes, you read that right. Modern development tools in the form of the LLVM compiler infrastructure is well on its way to supporting OpenBSD/sparc64 along with other more conventional architectures.
The support is now ready for testing, via a patch set presented by Kirill A. Korinsky (kirill@) in a message to the tech@ mailing list, with the subject LLVM toolchain for sparc64.
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