GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

When we at System76 hear “Back to School,” our first reaction is, “We’re already there.”

Or at least our products are – at college campuses across America, everywhere from students’ backpacks to STEM classrooms to top research labs. In fact, over our company’s two-decade history, we’ve supplied Linux computer hardware to 99% of the nation’s Tier 1 research universities.

Faculty and researchers know that our computers provide the ultimate Linux computing experience: the latest high-powered CPUs and GPUs, generous RAM and storage for heavy data workloads, stunning OLED displays, freedom to customize and repair, and our Pop!_OS and COSMIC desktop experience to complete the Linux ecosystem stack.