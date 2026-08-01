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Software News/Review: Resources, Gradia, and Kitty Terminal Emulator
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Resources 51 Beta Added PowerPC CPU Temp & More AMD NPU Monitoring
Resources, the popular system monitor app that’s default in Ubuntu 26.04, released the Beta for the next 51 version yesterday. As the version number indicates, the new Resources 51 aims to be the default system monitor app for the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment.
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Real Linux User ☛ Mini Review – Create beautiful screenshots with Gradia for Linux
In the world of GNU/Linux and open-source, we have many big powerful applications that aim to do everything.
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It's FOSS ☛ Exploring Kittens With Kitty Terminal Emulator
Kitty terminal's functionality can be enhanced with kittens. You can create your own or use the default ones.