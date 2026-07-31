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Saint Lucia: GNU/Linux Leaps Past Many Platforms, Market Share Over 20% If Combined With ChromeOS
Saint Lucia is not a large country, it is "home" to about 184,100 people, based on a 2023 census.
When it comes to economy, "[t]he service sector is the largest sector of the economy, accounting for 86.9% of GDP in 2020" (source: Wikipedia).
What about operating systems?
This is what statCounter is seeing:
After "end of 10" GNU/Linux has taken off fast. Rising costs associated with new PCs can contribute to that. █
Image source: Flag of Saint Lucia