I dabbled into mechanistic interpretability as I am bored one day while also under existential dread that AI is gonna kill us all (thank you Rob Miles and Mythos, again). And decided I should not let dread win - doing nothing is exactly helping no one. So I did something, and it turns out you can do a lot of research within mechanistic interpretability with surprisingly little resources. What's even better being it resembles computer hacking, which I love. And again, my background is in HPC and systems, where I deal with inference accelerators for a living and the efficiency gain from coding agents are the main reason made dabbling in mechanistic interpretability possible.

That said, be damn careful with coding agents. Even GPT 5.6 Sol and Opus 4.8 SUCKS at doing deep thoughts and finding links between experiments. They can help you code, but that's basically it. Seeing through data for what experiments actually mean, is still an art, for now.

To put it in simple terms, mechanistic interpretability is the art of staring at model internals until you find patterns, proving the patterns does what you think they do, and then optionally using the patterns you found to control or read something out of the model.