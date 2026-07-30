news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: I tried ArchEZ to see if it really makes Arch Linux easy for beginners - and it delivered | ZDNET —

ArchEZ is an Arch-based Linux distribution that, according to the developer, "is an easy-to-use, highly customisable open source Arch Linux-based OS. It's fast, secure, and supports all your favourite software and games. No ads, bloat or telemetry here!"

This description sounds like it could be any Arch-based distribution promising ease of use and the possibility of gaming. But how did this particular take on it fare? I took the distro for a ride to see if it delivered on its promises.