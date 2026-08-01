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Gentoo-Based MocaccinoOS 26.08 Is Out with COSMIC 1.5, KDE Plasma 6.6.6
Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.
MocaccinoOS 26.08 also updates the COSMIC edition to the latest COSMIC 1.5 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Plasma edition to the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release. This release also ships with the GNOME 49.7, Xfce 4.20, and MATE 1.28 desktop environments as standalone editions.