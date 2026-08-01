Gentoo-Based MocaccinoOS 26.08 Is Out with COSMIC 1.5, KDE Plasma 6.6.6

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

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Gentoo-Based MocaccinoOS 26.08 Is Out with COSMIC 1.5, KDE Plasma 6.6.6

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 01, 2026



Powered by the Linux 6.18.41 LTS kernel, MocaccinoOS 26.08 is here to update the Mesa graphics stack to version 26.1.5, update the Calamares graphical installer to the latest 3.4.2 release, and update the Vajo GUI/TUI frontend for the Luet container-based, zero-dependency static package manager.

MocaccinoOS 26.08 also updates the COSMIC edition to the latest COSMIC 1.5 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Plasma edition to the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release. This release also ships with the GNOME 49.7, Xfce 4.20, and MATE 1.28 desktop environments as standalone editions.

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