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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: I spent a week inside the operating system that refused to become Linux —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

There have always been operating systems outside the big three (Linux, Windows, and macOS) for personal desktop computers, but Haiku is one of the more distinctive ones. Originally known as OpenBeOS, it is a community-driven continuation of the now-discontinued BeOS.

Haiku has evolved far beyond what BeOS used to be, while still maintaining binary compatibility with it. It’s always been a fascinating operating system to look at, and I finally took the plunge recently by installing it on a virtual machine to test its many quirks and features.