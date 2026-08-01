news
today's howtos
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Realtek Wifi Drivers in Ubuntu 26.04
Missing Wi-Fi drivers in your Ubuntu PC or laptop? If you happen to have Realtek Wi-Fi adapter, this tutorial may help! GNU/Linux has out-of-the-box driver support for the most modern network adapters. But, there are always some devices lack of properly support due to various reasons.
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Linuxize ☛ aws s3 Commands: cp, sync, ls, and rm Examples
Practical aws s3 command examples for listing buckets, copying files, syncing directories, filtering transfers, and deleting objects safely from Linux.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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Linuxize ☛ AWS CLI Cheatsheet
Quick reference for proprietary trap AWS CLI commands, profiles, and output filtering
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LEMP on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
A LEMP stack gives an Ubuntu server a practical PHP hosting baseline: Nginx handles HTTP requests, PHP-FPM executes application code, and MariaDB stores site data. Installing LEMP on Ubuntu from the standard APT repositories keeps the web server, database, and default PHP branch inside Ubuntu’s normal security-update workflow. This workflow
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LAMP on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Turn Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, or 22.04 into a PHP-ready web server by installing LAMP from distribution-maintained packages. Isolate the site in an Apache virtual host, create a database-scoped MySQL account, and verify the PHP-to-MySQL request path before cleanup.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AMD Radeon Drivers on Fedora 44
Install AMD Radeon drivers on Fedora 44 by keeping the graphics stack under DNF instead of forcing AMD's unsupported installer. A verification-first workflow confirms the GPU is really accelerating the desktop before you add optional gaming libraries or VA-API codecs.
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TecMint ☛ 15 Linux Interview Questions and Answers for System Administrators
While the fundamentals haven’t changed, Linux itself has evolved. Tools like journalctl have replaced older logging methods on many distributions, ss has largely replaced netstat, and several traditional services and commands are no longer the default.
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Sylvia ☛ Hiding toast button based on post tags
Since the HTML for the tags and the toast button are right next to each other, I can use the CSS sibling combinator to target the tags + toast buttons I want to hide.
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David Bushell ☛ End of the contact form saga
I can’t take it anymore!
If you wan’t to speak to me, send an email. My contact form is out of service indefinitely.
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Darren Goossens ☛ Series of PNG files to a PDF
I have a bunch of PNG scans I want to make into a single PDF.
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Running Your Own AS: An IXP over VXLAN, IPv4 on the Overlay, and a Config Spring Clean | Larvitz Blog
Part 5 of 5 in the series “AS201379 BGP Journey”
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Building My Own TV Station: ErsatzTV in a FreeBSD Jail, With Intel Hardware Transcoding | Larvitz Blog
I spent most of last week horizontal. Not dramatically ill, just the sort of illness where the day consists of tea, bed, and a laptop balanced on a duvet at an angle no ergonomics guide would endorse.
This is exactly the situation a large media library is supposed to solve. Mine holds an embarrassing number of series and films, all neatly indexed by Jellyfin, all one click away. And every single time I opened it, I scrolled. Then I scrolled some more. Then I closed it again and stared at the ceiling, which at least did not require me to make a decision.
That is the failure mode nobody warns you about when you build a media server. A library is not entertainment. A library is a catalogue, and a catalogue asks you a question every time you open it: what do you want? When you are ill, tired, or simply out of decision budget for the day, that question is surprisingly expensive.
Old-fashioned television never asked. You turned it on, something was already happening, and you either watched it or you did not. The scheduling was somebody else’s problem.
So I built myself a television station.
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Polypane B V ☛ Cheatsheets for flex, grid, anchor positioning and invoker commands
For CSS Day this year we created a set of cheatsheets explaining Flexbox, Grid, Anchor positioning and Invoker commands.
They came out beautifully and a lot of people really liked them at our booth, so we decided to make them available as free downloads at polypane.app/cheatsheets.
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Rafael Epplée ☛ Building Progressively Enhanced Forms Using htmx
The feature uses progressive enhancement: it works without JS, but uses HTMX to add some niceties when JS is enabled.
In this post, I’ll go through my approach and talk about a few things to keep in mind when building a UI in this style.
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Alex Petros ☛ The Difference Between a Button and a Link
Of the three proposals in the Triptych Project, my multi-year odyssey to add a few small-but-powerful features to HTML, the one that generates the most questions is Button Actions. The proposal itself is very straightforward: we want to add the action and method attributes to the button.