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Whatever You Got Told, IBM is Not Our Friend
It seems possible if not plausible that Red Hat will join many companies that got bought by IBM to become mere "brands", not subsidiaries or anything remotely like that. IBM is already censoring people in secret and acting in a hostile fashion while former Red Hat staff tries to deplatform Tux Machines. They are willing to spend millions on that.
If you are still under the false impression that IBM is a friend, then you probably aren't paying close enough attention. █
Image source: thelayoff.com / It looks like it accelerates, I read the signs that in 27 RH will be integrated fully.