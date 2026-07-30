With git, I generally avoid rebasing other than simple workflows, like pulling the latest state of whatever branch I’m working on and rebasing my local changes on top of it. I don’t enjoy rebasing with git. It feels uncomfortable and risky. Admittedly, I’m not super experienced at it, and I have some emotional scars from failing at complicated rebases in years past.

With jj, on the other hand, rebasing has become an easy, default, and almost joyful way of working.