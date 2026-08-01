Games: Steam, GPUs, and Thimbleweed Park 2

Between 2026-07-22 and 2026-07-29 there were 147 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 918 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 16 % of total released titles. The highlight from this week is a cute game where you play a duck, Dodo Duckie that mixes 2D and 3D view switched to make you solve puzzles in a clever way. And there’s Tormentum II that lets you explore Giger-inspired nightmares with meaningful choices to make. Full list below!