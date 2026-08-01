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Games: Steam, GPUs, and Thimbleweed Park 2
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds with Dodo Duckie and Tormentum II - 2026-07-29 Edition
Between 2026-07-22 and 2026-07-29 there were 147 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 918 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 16 % of total released titles. The highlight from this week is a cute game where you play a duck, Dodo Duckie that mixes 2D and 3D view switched to make you solve puzzles in a clever way. And there’s Tormentum II that lets you explore Giger-inspired nightmares with meaningful choices to make. Full list below!
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve funding port of GNU/Linux RADV Radeon Vulkan driver to backdoored Windows — cross-platform effort already runs 'Counter-Strike 2'
Valve funding port of GNU/Linux RADV Radeon Vulkan driver to backdoored Windows — cross-platform effort already runs Counter-Strike 2
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The gamer refused Windows and GeForce RTX 3090 in favor of Linux and Radeon RX 9070 XT
A user from a major gaming community shared his hands-on experience upgrading his PC's graphics subsystem. He sold his flagship MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X graphics card and installed a modern Sapphire model in its place. Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+. The build is housed in a compact Lian Li O11 Mini case with neatly arranged, hidden cable routing. The only technical challenge during setup was synchronizing the RGB lighting of the fans and components using Lian Li's proprietary LConnect software.
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IGN ☛ Thimbleweed Park 2 Announced for PC, Mac, and Linux by Monkey Island Creator
Legendary adventure game designer Ron Gilbert has announced Thimbleweed Park 2, a sequel to his 2017 pixel-art point-and-click adventure game about two Mulder and Scully-like characters (not to mention a host of other playable heroes) solving a murder mystery, including hundreds of puzzles along the way. It's in development for PC (on Steam and GoG), Mac, and Linux, and it's due out in early 2028.