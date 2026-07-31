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Free and Open Source Software
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linecast – terminal weather, radar, solar and tide visualisations
linecast is a terminal-based suite for viewing weather conditions, precipitation radar, solar information and tide predictions. Its colourful text interface uses Unicode Braille characters, sparklines and range bars to present detailed information without requiring a graphical desktop.
The utilities open in an interactive full-screen mode with automatic updates and keyboard navigation. They can also produce a single static snapshot for scripts, pipes or conventional terminal output. linecast is written in Python, has no runtime dependencies and retrieves its data from public services without requiring API keys.
This is free and open source software.
Sutil - web application framework
Sutil is a web application framework for building browser-based user interfaces with F# and Fable.
It provides a simple DOM builder and reactive programming model without depending on React or another JavaScript framework.
The framework is inspired by Svelte and supports observable stores, component-scoped styling and the Elmish Model-View-Update architecture. It updates the DOM directly rather than using a virtual DOM.
This is free and open source software.
SimpleImageViewer - high-performance image viewer
SimpleImageViewer is a high-performance image viewer designed for rapidly browsing large photo and image collections.
SimpleImageViewer preloads neighbouring images in the background and uses tiled GPU rendering to handle extremely high-resolution files efficiently.
The application supports common image formats, modern HDR formats, Photoshop documents and more than 60 camera RAW formats. It also offers slideshows, directory navigation, metadata inspection, file management tools, customizable controls and optional background music playback.
This is free and open source software.