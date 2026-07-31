linecast is a terminal-based suite for viewing weather conditions, precipitation radar, solar information and tide predictions. Its colourful text interface uses Unicode Braille characters, sparklines and range bars to present detailed information without requiring a graphical desktop.

The utilities open in an interactive full-screen mode with automatic updates and keyboard navigation. They can also produce a single static snapshot for scripts, pipes or conventional terminal output. linecast is written in Python, has no runtime dependencies and retrieves its data from public services without requiring API keys.

This is free and open source software.