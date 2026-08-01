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4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.
Some highlights of 4MLinux 52.0 include support for Ultra HDR images, improved support for legacy graphics cards, simplified Wi-Fi configuration, and support for new apps, including the Rocks’n’Diamonds platform game, Elvis Vi clone, PDF Tricks Ghostscript GUI, as well as ksh (KornShell) and audioconvert command-line utilities.