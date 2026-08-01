The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

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4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 01, 2026



Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

Some highlights of 4MLinux 52.0 include support for Ultra HDR images, improved support for legacy graphics cards, simplified Wi-Fi configuration, and support for new apps, including the Rocks’n’Diamonds platform game, Elvis Vi clone, PDF Tricks Ghostscript GUI, as well as ksh (KornShell) and audioconvert command-line utilities.

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