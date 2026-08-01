news
KDE Community, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Shell
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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KDE ☛ GSoC Alumni Camp Delhi 2026
GSoC Alumni Camp Delhi 2026 – My Experience
I attended the GSoC Alumni Camp in Delhi, it was an amazing opportunity to make people who are already familiar with open source aware of KDE Community and I was actually able to do that. The event itself was from 8:00 A.M. to 10:30 P.M. at night. The event started off with a formal opening session.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #260 Freezing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 24 to July 31.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Mosaic adds automatic window tiling to GNOME Shell
Mosaic brings automatic tiling to GNOME Shell, but without asking you to use it permanently. Turn it on when you want windows to arrange themselves, turn it off when you want floating windows back. The extension works with GNOME 45 and up, adding a toggle to Quick Settings to enable the auto-tiling mode. When off, you’re in floating mode (which still has tiling features). Expand the toggle to access more options or get at Mosaic’s settings. It’s the easy on-demand nature that makes Mosaic different to similar extensions that exist.
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