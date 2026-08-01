KDE Community, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Shell

Mosaic brings automatic tiling to GNOME Shell, but without asking you to use it permanently. Turn it on when you want windows to arrange themselves, turn it off when you want floating windows back. The extension works with GNOME 45 and up, adding a toggle to Quick Settings to enable the auto-tiling mode. When off, you’re in floating mode (which still has tiling features). Expand the toggle to access more options or get at Mosaic’s settings. It’s the easy on-demand nature that makes Mosaic different to similar extensions that exist.