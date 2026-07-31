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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: Linux Mint is suffering from nasty kernel crashes, but there's a quick way to go back —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

As much as I'd like to say that Linux is the best operating system out there and can do nothing wrong, the truth is, things do often go wrong. Such is the case with Linux Mint, which recently rolled out version 7.0.0-28 of the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, it seems that the update is causing chaos with some people's computers, but the good news is that it's easy to roll back to a previous kernel version.