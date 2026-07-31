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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: I stopped distro hopping when I realized the desktop environment was the real upgrade —

For me, the best part about free and open-source software is the "free" part. If you don't like an app, you can simply download another one and give it a try without having to purchase or subscribe to anything. Over time, you end up trying so many apps that you get a good feeling as to what you look for in open-source software, and that's when you settle down.

But before then, there's the notion of "hopping." It's when you have that gnawing feeling of FOMO, the sensation that you're one change away from finding the perfect solution. And while I've eventually grown tired of distro hopping, the desire to go desktop environment hopping keeps burning strong. It's a lot easier to do, at any rate.