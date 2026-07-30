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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: These 3 Linux distros are criminally underrated on DistroWatch —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

If you use DistroWatch to find new distros, you've probably assumed—and reasonably so—that its rankings point you toward the good stuff. And while I think it's a great discovery tool, it's a terrible way to judge the quality of a distro. Many distros I would never recommend are ranked higher than objectively better alternatives. Here are three Linux distros that are far better than their DistroWatch rankings suggest.