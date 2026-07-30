news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, Slackware, and Debian
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New Releases / EasyOS
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4.5
Important fixes since 7.4.4, and new graphical installer: [...]
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Slackware Family
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Fuzzix ☛ Slackware64-current, multilib, and perlbrew
Slackware64-current is multilib capable by default. System native libraries are in, e.g. /usr/lib64, with 32-bit alternatives in, e.g. /usr/lib.
I encountered an issue where DynaLoader was locating 32-bit libraries instead of 64-bit ones - many XS/FFI type dists failing to build. DynaLoader's set of library paths was prioritising the 32-bit lib directories: [...]
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Debian Family
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Ritesh Raj Sarraf: Debian COSMIC: A Fast-Track System Extension & Monorepo Packaging Journey
System76's COSMIC Desktop Environment"written from the ground up in Rust" is one of the most exciting developments in the GNU/Linux desktop ecosystem. Built for modern Wayland composition, modularity, and high-performance UX, it has captured the attention of desktop enthusiasts across distributions.
However, for users running Debian Testing or Debian Unstable, getting COSMIC onto their machines traditionally presents a steep hill to climb. The official upstream codebase consists of dozens of independent repositories (
cosmic-comp,
cosmic-panel,
cosmic-applets,
cosmic-settings,
cosmic-files, and more) along with hundreds of Rust crate dependencies. Packaging each component individually according to strict Debian policy involves filing dozens of ITPs, waiting through NEW queue processing, and managing endless dependency updates.
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