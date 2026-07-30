Radxa has published specifications for two upcoming compute modules based on Qualcomm Dragonwing processors. The compact CM-Q64 combines 12 TOPS of AI performance with multi-camera support, while the larger VMARC-Q9075 uses the SMARC form factor and scales to 200 sparse TOPS for industrial AI, robotics, and machine-vision systems.

But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.

Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.4, the COSMIC 1.5 release is here to fix high CPU panel usage when the screen is locked, fix panel touch input, fix panel flickering when using the Frosted Glass effect when preserving style on window maximize, and fix Frosted Glass for panel applets on hotplugging an external monitor.

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Private Law Firms Are Not Judges

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Yesterday I issued a couple of statements on a new decision, soon to see ludicrous things said in social control media and a very angry, upset, frustrated law firm. I chose not to reply to the falsehoods individually as that would count as "troll-feeding" and maybe constitute a reply to strategic provocation meant to extract some strategic information.

I am not a lawyer, I never wanted to become one, and in York (Museum) people can wear robes to pretend to be things they're not. If people want to know what the real (and only) judge decided, then they ought to read what the judge said after considering all sides' submissions, not what some "defamation trolls" and their client (they're akin to patent trolls and copyright trolls, similar modus operandi) utter online with "sound bites". Last year the chief judge in charge of media agreed with me they had cherry-picked and misled. She then decided to write her own statement about her own decision. █

Image source: York