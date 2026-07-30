original
Private Law Firms Are Not Judges
Yesterday I issued a couple of statements on a new decision, soon to see ludicrous things said in social control media and a very angry, upset, frustrated law firm. I chose not to reply to the falsehoods individually as that would count as "troll-feeding" and maybe constitute a reply to strategic provocation meant to extract some strategic information.
I am not a lawyer, I never wanted to become one, and in York (Museum) people can wear robes to pretend to be things they're not. If people want to know what the real (and only) judge decided, then they ought to read what the judge said after considering all sides' submissions, not what some "defamation trolls" and their client (they're akin to patent trolls and copyright trolls, similar modus operandi) utter online with "sound bites". Last year the chief judge in charge of media agreed with me they had cherry-picked and misled. She then decided to write her own statement about her own decision. █
Image source: York