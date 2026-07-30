news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: I tried COSMIC expecting a half-finished beta, and now I don't want to go back to KDE or GNOME —

KDE Plasma was one of the big reasons I stuck with Linux without bouncing back to Windows. Even today, I'll pick Plasma as my desktop environment of choice when installing a new distro.

One day, I caught wind of a new desktop environment on the block called COSMIC. It was rapidly gaining fans across the Linux community, which is surprising, as it had only hit version 1.0 in December 2025. Sure, the version number may say 1.0, but let's be honest here; it's way too soon for the desktop environment to feel like anything more than a half-finished beta, right? So, I gave it a try.

As it turns out, that wasn't the case at all.