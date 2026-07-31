Fedora and Red Hat leftovers

After extensive review and discussion on the ticket request and in recent council meetings (see meetbot for 29 July and 15 July 2026), the Fedora Council would like to initiate the policy change policy process for ratifying the Fedora Forge Usage policy. This document is open to public feedback (if any) for a minimum of two weeks. If there are no significant changes to be made to the policy based on community feedback after Thursday, 13 August 2026, this policy will go to a formal ticket vote for Council to approve or reject.

If there are significant changes to be made to the document, Council will review the policy and, if necessary, extend the feedback period before calling for an official vote. Please provide feedback on the discussion post.