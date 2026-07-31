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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Updates:
- European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Legal Concerns and Suspicions of Irregularities
complaints submitted to OLAF
- GAFAM and IBM Dying in Massive Debt, Hence the Mass Layoffs (Increasingly Silent Layoffs That the Media Fails to Mention)
the integrity of this economy is only as good as its leaders or those who govern the market
- SLAPP Censorship - Part 134 Out of 200: What "Majority Rules" Tell Us About the Litigant
we press on with this series
- Overshoot Day Sites That Contribute to the Problem
Some of these are not even accessible (at all) without JavaScript
New:
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 30, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, July 30, 2026
- Gemini Links 31/07/2026: Music, Journaling, and Longing
Links for the day
- More Fake News From (and for) IBM, Nobody Ever Held Accountable for Fraud
Companies that turn a blind eye to their own corruption end up recruiting more corrupt people and sacking those who object to the corruption
- Links 30/07/2026: Smol Document Server and More PalmOS-ing
Links for the day
- Links 30/07/2026: Microsoft Refuting Its Own Slop Hype and "Amazon Is Gutting Its Hey Hi (AI) Division" (GAFAM Bubble)
Links for the day
- Today The Register MS Published "AI" Spam and Fake Article by "Senior Technical Marketing Engineer"
unethical practices
- Cult inquiry parliament leak fallout
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
- Techrights Will Always Protect Sources
Our #1 priority is sources
- The Era of Silence
So stay silent, remain hidden
- TheLayoff.com Deletes Comment That Called IBM's Previous CEO, Ginni Rometty, "Gin 'n Tonic"
It is hard to believe the comment was deleted for being a duplicate (in another thread)
- The Mainstream Media Continues to Overlook or Intentionally Ignore Hundreds of Billions in Hidden/Secret Microsoft Debt
the issue is that Microsoft's crisis is a lot greater and broader than this
- Microsoft May Have Gotten Rid of 8% of Its Workforce This Month
It's hard to know what's really going on because there's no transparency due to NDAs
- Links 30/07/2026: "Age of Irrationality", Google Losing Money, and "House of Ellison is on the Brink"
Links for the day
- Gemini Links 30/07/2026: Homeworlds Notes and Manuscript Submitted
Links for the day
- Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 29, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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