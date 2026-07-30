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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: Slimbook Executive report 14 - I hope the good streak lasts —

My Executive has now started its fourth year of constant use. I still find the form factor extremely pleasant. The laptop just feels nice, and the display and the keyboard are superb. The laptop also copes with all the modern challenges super easily. Not that I would expect anything less from a computer from 2023. After all, I have machines in their double-digit age, and with SSD, they work superbly well, even now. So, I expect this laptop to continue working loyally for another decade, at least. And with slow, steady improvements in the operating system, it just might.

in the past couple of months, I've mostly encountered good speed, good battery life, fewer issues with the firmware, and a handful of fresh bugs. Other than that, the system works great. I'm having fun. In fact, I am slowly increasing my overall Linux usage, as I've pretty much delegated all and any Windows work save for gaming to the open-source world, and a Macbook's there as heavy backup, in case some things decide not to cooperate fully with Ubuntu. But so far, it's going fairly well. He he, I just might enjoy as much of my time with Linux as I can, while I can. The way things are proceeding worldwide, there might not be any free Internet left in a couple of years. Apart from the "approved" and "verified" Web for the plebs, of course. Anyway, rant over, back on topic. The Executive behaved very nicely this time around. May my lucky streak continue forever more.