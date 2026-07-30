Much Ado Over AMD Linux Patch (Because of Steam Deck)

There are some wizards that are out there developing Linux drivers. I still remember when Linux was laughed at when it came to gaming performance, but here we are with tools like Proton, DXVK, and vkd3d that make it possible to play Windows games on Linux. On top of that, developers are optimizing consistently, with one of the more significant developments happening in April from Natalie Vick that optimized how VRAM is used and could improve handling on the Steam Deck. Now, there’s been a new development, and it could be massive for improving 1% low framerates and reducing stutters.