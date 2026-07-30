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Much Ado Over AMD Linux Patch (Because of Steam Deck)
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Ars Technica ☛ New AMD Linux patch boosts low-end gaming performance on Steam Deck
As the Steam Deck slowly marches toward its fifth birthday next February, owners are likely eager for a way to extend its life rather than investing in expensive high-end competition. A new patch for AMD’s Linux drivers could substantially reduce low-end frame hitches when the Steam Deck or other AMD-based gaming hardware is running in Energy Performance Preference (EPP) mode.
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New Linux Patches Boost 1% Low Framerates On Steam Deck By 31%
There are some wizards that are out there developing Linux drivers. I still remember when Linux was laughed at when it came to gaming performance, but here we are with tools like Proton, DXVK, and vkd3d that make it possible to play Windows games on Linux. On top of that, developers are optimizing consistently, with one of the more significant developments happening in April from Natalie Vick that optimized how VRAM is used and could improve handling on the Steam Deck. Now, there’s been a new development, and it could be massive for improving 1% low framerates and reducing stutters.
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New Linux patch could reduce stuttering on Steam Deck thanks to improved 1% lows performance
The Steam Deck already delivers a solid gaming experience thanks to SteamOS and Valve’s ongoing software updates. On top of that, Linux developers continue to find new ways to improve performance. Now, a newly proposed Linux kernel patch could make games feel much smoother on the Steam Deck by significantly improving 1% low frame rates, which are often responsible for stuttering during gameplay.
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Linux CPU Driver Patches Massively Reduce Game Stuttering on Steam Deck
In recent years, community-supported work on components like drivers and kernel improvements have made Linux distributions like SteamOS especially viable as gaming operating systems. Now, a new set of driver patches has been shared to the Linux kernel mailing list, and the developer behind the patches, David Vernet, claims to have improved 1% lows on AMD CPUs by as much as 31%. The new patches, which introduce the epp_boost feature to the AMD P-State driver, aim to improve CPU performance by improving CPU scaling and CPU boost behavior through identifying busy cores and enabling EPP boost on a per-core basis as needed.
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XDA ☛ This Linux kernel patch could give the Steam Deck a surprising performance boost
At this point, the Steam Deck and its custom AMD APU are pretty old by PC hardware standards, coming in at roughly four and a half years. This means that the handheld can often struggle to play modern games smoothly at decent graphics settings. However, a new set of driver patches shared through the Linux Kernel mailing list claim to have improved 1% lows on AMD CPUs by as much as 31% with some games (via Phoronix).
The new patches, which bring the epp_boost feature to the AMD P-State driver, boost CPU performance by improving CPU scaling and boost behavior by targeting busy cores and enabling Energy Performance Preference (EPP) when it's actually needed. David Vernet, a Linux kernel hacker at Meta and the developer behind these patches, explains the update like this in the Linux kernel mailing list as follows:
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PC Gamer ☛ Linux kernel patch can boost the Steam Deck's 1% low frame rate by as much as 31% in early testing
A number of recent Linux driver patches has reportedly resulted in significant performance gains for the Steam Deck. Valve's handheld runs on the Linux-based SteamOS, and these patches can apparently improve the Steam Deck's 1% low frame rates by as much as 31%.