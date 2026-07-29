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Shelly 3.0 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released as a Major Update
Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.
The Zig rewrite also promises less runtime machinery between the GUI, CLI, and package management code, a single native build and test workflow for the CLI, GUI, keyring helper, package manager, and optional Flatpak backend, as well as release-safe builds for the GUI and size-optimized builds for the CLI tools.