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Stop Voting for Hate
Today we're voting (leaving home in a few minutes) and the sky has brightened up after a damp, cloudy morning. It was exactly 3 weeks ago when our aquatic pets missed their meals for 2 nights in a row and we're still relieved nobody died due to the deliberate timewasting. It does not surprise me at all that people who despise and attack women also lack empathy for animals. We need a world wherein immoral people are punished, whereas people who expose the immorality are rewarded (not necessarily in financial terms).
This is one good reason to vote today. Xenophobia and misogyny are a sign of weakness, illegitimacy, and insecurity, not strength. █
Image source: Minority youngsters