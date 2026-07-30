GNOME: IBM, GNOME Shell, and Session Restore

One of the features that users often miss when moving from X11 to Wayland is the ability to save and restore the position of windows between sessions. At GUADEC 2026, held in A Coruña, Spain, Adrian Vovk provided an overview of work that has gone into providing a platform-wide save and restore framework for GNOME. After two failed attempts at landing an API, he believes that the third try will be the one to succeed—though not in time for the upcoming GNOME 51 release due in October.

I did not attend GUADEC in person this year, but I watched the video of Vovk's talk after it was streamed. The individual talk videos have not been posted yet, but his talk is available at 5:40 in the full video from day two of the conference. The slides from the session have not yet been posted.

The idea behind the save and restore feature, Vovk said, is simple. A person is using their system and has applications open while working on something, then they need to log out of the desktop or reboot for some reason. When they log back into their desktop, they would like to restore the previous session: that is, application windows resume their previous positions and sizes, re-open the same documents, and so forth. Currently this is not possible in GNOME, at least not without additional extensions.