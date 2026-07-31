news
Barry Kauler on Latest EasyOS Work
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Barry Kauler ☛ RustDesk added to Appi
Forum member vtpup asked how to add RustDesk to Appi, the AppImage package manager: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ SFS loading order error
I am amazed that we keep finding new things to fix, where we think that area is OK. Posted about a problem with loading the devx sfs on the main desktop: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Partial fix for devx sfs loaded on main desktop
Forum member retiredt00 has drawn my attention to this problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=17248
I booted up Easy on a usb-stick and ran SFSget to installed the devx sfs on the main desktop, not in a container. the window has some out-of-date information: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for multiple sfs layers in main desktop
The previous two posts described the problem: [...]