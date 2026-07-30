GNU/Linux Leftovers

Kubernetes has long been the default platform for distributed workloads, and writing your own controller for it is now a matter of a few hours. The common path — Golang, using kubebuilder on top of controller-runtime — gives you a project scaffold, types, and a reconciler. For typical scenarios that is more than enough. But as soon as load grows or the controller starts behaving in ways you did not expect, a whole class of edge cases shows up. Most of them trace back to the same root cause: a fuzzy mental model of how controller-runtime works inside. If you write Kubernetes controllers in Go, this article should help you build a coherent picture and avoid expensive surprises in production.