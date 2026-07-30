news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ How the controller-runtime Cache Actually Works, and Why Your Controller Does Not Crash the API Server
Kubernetes has long been the default platform for distributed workloads, and writing your own controller for it is now a matter of a few hours. The common path — Golang, using
kubebuilderon top of
controller-runtime— gives you a project scaffold, types, and a reconciler. For typical scenarios that is more than enough. But as soon as load grows or the controller starts behaving in ways you did not expect, a whole class of edge cases shows up. Most of them trace back to the same root cause: a fuzzy mental model of how
controller-runtimeworks inside. If you write Kubernetes controllers in Go, this article should help you build a coherent picture and avoid expensive surprises in production.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Wonders of Web Weaving ☛ #12: Georgie (hey.georgie.nu) - Wonders of Web Weaving
In Episode 12, I chat with Georgie, the author of Hey Georgie about, among other things, writing about travelling, blogging as a self-reflection tool, why someone should start a personal website today, and more.
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 877: RCE As A Service
This week Jonathan chats with Francois Proulx about SmokedMeat! That’s the third in a trio of Open Source security tools from Boost Security, and this one is the red team tool to demonstrate vulnerabilities. Why are Continuous Integration vulnerabilities such a persistent problem, and what’s on the horizon that may help? Watch to find out!
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #478: This job interview could destroy your company
Meanwhile, researchers at UC San Diego have discovered that 2.2 million cars across the United States can be unlocked or immobilised by anyone with a bit of Bluetooth kit – thanks to one aftermarket car alarm that made a truly spectacular cryptographic blunder. The bug has been sitting there since 2017. Nobody noticed.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Max Leiter ☛ Running Wayland, X11, GNOME, and KDE natively on an iPad
I've been bitter for a long time. Six years ago, when I should’ve been studying for finals, I ported X11 to my jailbroken iPad because I wanted to try using it as a "real" personal computer: [...]
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