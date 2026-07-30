news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
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Arduino ☛ Meet Yadro Team: young robotics inventors from Uzbekistan, building tech that matters
Sometimes, the most exciting projects we come across don’t come from well-funded labs or established companies – but rather from teenagers in a workshop, figuring things out because they genuinely want to solve something real.
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Arduino ☛ Arduino Core on Zephyr 0.90.0 is officially stable and leaving beta
We are thrilled to announce the release of version 0.90.0 of the ArduinoCore-zephyr. This is a major milestone: we are officially exiting the beta phase and marking the core as stable. Achieving this goal is the culmination of months of testing, architectural refinement, and community feedback.
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Task And Purpose ☛ 101st Airborne troops will stay in 3D-printed barracks at border
Two new 3D-printed barracks buildings at Fort Bliss, Texas, which opened on Tuesday, are built for transient soldiers who are not permanently assigned to the base, Army officials said in a release. The service signed a $62.8 million contract with construction company ICON to build 10 barracks that can hold 560 troops.
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Thomas Buck ☛ Glove80 USB Dongle
The dongle is plugged into an ugly hack consisting of two portable USB hubs, hidden behind my display, connected to my PC using a USB extension. This has been holding my webcam, AutoBrightness and a Logitech dongle. And now this keyboard dongle as well.
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Hackster ☛ Run a Local LLM on Raspberry Pi’s Bare Metal — Linux Not Necessary
I’ll be the first to tell you LLMs deserve serious ethical consideration. But most ethical concerns disappear when you run the LLM locally on your own hardware. And you don’t need a crazy powerful rig to do that, because there are many lightweight LLMs that will run on single-board computers (SBCs). However, a good chunk of the SBC’s resources are used by the operating system the LLM runs on. That’s why centoslinux built NightRun to boot local LLMs directly on a Raspberry Pi’s bare metal.
This is something I didn’t even know was possible and it is pretty incredible. In short, NightRun lets you run some local LLMs on a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC without Linux or any operating system at all. Not only does that mean you don’t have to wait for an entire operating system to boot up, but it also means the LLM doesn’t need to share resources with the operating system. Linux is great and lightweight distros get by with very little, but the OS will still eat up some resources and the LLM needs everything it can get.