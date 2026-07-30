Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

I’ll be the first to tell you LLMs deserve serious ethical consideration. But most ethical concerns disappear when you run the LLM locally on your own hardware. And you don’t need a crazy powerful rig to do that, because there are many lightweight LLMs that will run on single-board computers (SBCs). However, a good chunk of the SBC’s resources are used by the operating system the LLM runs on. That’s why centoslinux built NightRun to boot local LLMs directly on a Raspberry Pi’s bare metal.

This is something I didn’t even know was possible and it is pretty incredible. In short, NightRun lets you run some local LLMs on a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC without Linux or any operating system at all. Not only does that mean you don’t have to wait for an entire operating system to boot up, but it also means the LLM doesn’t need to share resources with the operating system. Linux is great and lightweight distros get by with very little, but the OS will still eat up some resources and the LLM needs everything it can get.