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Best Free and Open Source Software
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emoji-fzf - search and retrieve emoji with the fzf fuzzy finder
emoji-fzf is a command-line utility for searching and retrieving emoji with the fzf fuzzy finder.
It generates an fzf-friendly list containing emoji names and aliases, making it easy to locate symbols without memorising their Unicode characters.
The utility can return one or more emoji from command-line arguments or piped input. It also supports custom aliases and can be integrated into shell workflows and Vim.
This is free and open source software.
PluXml - lightweight flat-file content management system
PluXml is a lightweight flat-file content management system. It stores content in XML files rather than a database, simplifying installation, maintenance and migration.
The software provides a browser-based administration interface for publishing articles and pages, organising content, managing comments and media, and controlling access for multiple users. Its functionality and appearance can be extended with plugins and themes.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Software: July 2026 Updates
Here’s the latest from our hand-picked software recommendations. This month alone, we’ve published 151 new and updated roundups, giving you even more ways to uncover exceptional tools from across the open-source world. And that’s only part of the story — LinuxLinks is also brimming with fresh hardware coverage, reviews, and hands-on Linux testing.
We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer.
PBRenamer - graphical batch file renaming utility
PBRenamer is a graphical batch file renaming utility built with Python and Qt 6. It offers live previews, flexible pattern matching and conflict detection, helping users safely rename large collections of files.
Renaming rules can incorporate counters, dates, directory names and metadata extracted from images, audio and video files. PBRenamer also supports regular expressions, recursive processing, reusable presets, selective transformations and undoing previous rename operations. A command-line mode is available for automated and headless use.
This is free and open source software.
Overitall - terminal UI for process and log management
Overitall is a terminal user interface for managing multiple processes and viewing their logs from a single interactive display.
It combines Procfile-based process management with advanced log navigation and filtering.
The application is designed for development environments involving several services, such as web servers, background workers, schedulers and file watchers.
This is free and open source software.