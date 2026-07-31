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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: Announcing the next Fedora Community Architect - Fedora Magazine —

We (being Justin & Shaun) will work in a transitional phase together from now until the release month of Fedora Linux 45, currently planned for October 2026. During this time, we will shift our focuses to ensure a smooth handoff for key community operations, including event logistics, budget management, and both Fedora Council and CentOS board representation.

Shaun McCance will step into the role of Fedora Community Architect. Many may already know Shaun as a longtime person in our community, bringing experience and context from GNOME, a major Fedora upstream project. He also brings significant experience in community event execution, budget management, and existing expertise as the CentOS Community Architect. He will take over the permanent FCA seat on the Fedora Council and Fedora Mindshare Committee, chair the Code of Conduct Committee, lead the annual planning of the Flock to Fedora conference, and continue the financial stewardship of our project resources.