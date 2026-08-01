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Mayoral Election in Greater Manchester is a Win in Battle Against Discrimination (Hostility Towards Women) and Against Opponents of Gay People
So our new mayor is a trailblazer not just for feminism; it also constitutes a black eye to the misogynists who attack the trans spouse of Garrett, who has long threatened a gay friend of mine.
We find this whole thing rather symbolic. Manchester stands for women's rights like the Pankhursts [1, 2, 3] (spoiler: Rianne and I used to live in a building named after the Pankhursts) and none of that will change. Power to Bev and power to Lucy. █
Image source: Huge congratulations to @bevcraig our fantastic new Mayor of Greater Manchester. Thank you to our tireless activists who have worked so hard to help deliver this win.