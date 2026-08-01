The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the latest and greatest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack.

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Mayoral Election in Greater Manchester is a Win in Battle Against Discrimination (Hostility Towards Women) and Against Opponents of Gay People

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2026,

updated Aug 01, 2026



So our new mayor is a trailblazer not just for feminism; it also constitutes a black eye to the misogynists who attack the trans spouse of Garrett, who has long threatened a gay friend of mine.

We find this whole thing rather symbolic. Manchester stands for women's rights like the Pankhursts [1, 2, 3] (spoiler: Rianne and I used to live in a building named after the Pankhursts) and none of that will change. Power to Bev and power to Lucy. █

Image source: Huge congratulations to @bevcraig our fantastic new Mayor of Greater Manchester. Thank you to our tireless activists who have worked so hard to help deliver this win.