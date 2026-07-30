Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

A document processing pipeline is a sequence of automated stages that transforms documents into usable information. Depending on the document, those stages may include file detection, PDF processing, image preprocessing, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), text extraction, classification, storage, and indexing. Production systems also rely on supporting components such as messaging, monitoring, and logging to keep the pipeline reliable.

No single application performs every stage well. Production-ready document processing systems combine specialized open-source tools that each solve a specific problem. This modular approach makes a document processing pipeline easier to maintain, scale, and adapt as requirements change.

In this detailed guide, we will explore widely used open-source document processing tools for Linux. For each category, you'll learn what the tools do, where they fit in a document processing workflow, their strengths and trade-offs, and what to consider before choosing one.