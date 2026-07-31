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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: You don’t need to dual-boot anymore, there’s a better way to try another OS —

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I'm a Windows user, and I'm no stranger to dual-booting. It was actually my first real introduction to Linux. Like a lot of people, I carved out a partition, installed a second OS, and got that satisfying moment of choosing which OS to boot into at startup. At the time, it felt like the right way to do it if you wanted the full experience.

But even early on, it didn't take long to notice the tradeoffs. Every time I wanted to switch, it meant stopping what I was doing and rebooting. Updates could get a little unpredictable, and even basic things like moving files between systems weren't always as smooth as you'd expect. Dual-booting still gets the job done, but it quickly starts to feel like more effort than it's worth, especially if you're just trying to explore another OS.