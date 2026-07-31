GNU Planet: A warm thank you and welcome!

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2026



Quoting: A warm thank you and welcome! — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software —

Please join us in celebrating all our associate members and donors. Their support helps us strengthen the global free software community.

Last Friday, we closed out our summer fundraiser and are very happy to welcome all our new associate members! Associate members and donors enable us to run the infrastructure for the GNU Project and the Free Software Directory, maintain the FSF Licensing & Compliance Lab — the preeminent resource for free software developers — and allow us to protect and expand user freedom through our many campaigns and projects, including LibrePhone, Defective by Design, Fight to Repair, and LibreLocal.

While we did fall short of our ambitious goal for welcoming new associate members, we would always much rather aim high than settle for low aspirations. Regardless of our goal, we are delighted that so many people have become new FSF associate members. We also want to thank our donors. Their generosity this year has been outstanding, and together with our associate members, allows us to confidently plan to move our work forward. Thank you!

If you did try to join, you may be one of the people who encountered an unexpected technical error during your sign up process. We discovered the bug during the fundraiser, and it has been fixed. If that was your experience, we would love you to try again! Please join us as an associate member.