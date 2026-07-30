news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2026



Quoting: I tried OpenBSD as my main desktop OS, and it made me rethink Linux —

OpenBSD is an operating system based on the original Berkeley Software Distribution version of Unix that was first released in the late 1970s at the University of California, Berkeley. BSD, along with the GNU project in the 1980s, pioneered open-source development, since the code developed by the grad students and researchers at Berkeley could be redistributed, even though the Bell Labs-created portions were still proprietary. BSD was popular on workstations like those from Sun Microsystems, a company co-founded by BSD founder Bill Joy. BSD eventually eliminated the Bell Labs code.

Like the other modern BSD systems, OpenBSD can trace its lineage to 386BSD, an attempt to port BSD to the PC, since with the 386 chip and its MMU, commodity PCs could now easily handle Unix-like operating systems. The project's developer, William Jolitz, was slow in providing updates, so the user community split into two main groups. One of them wanted to continue to mainly support the PC. This group became the FreeBSD project. Another wanted to support as many architectures as possible in the Unix tradition. This became the NetBSD project.