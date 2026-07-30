Games: The Great Steam Deck Crash of 2026, "Valve Never Wanted to Save Linux", and More

Celestial Return promises a hard-boiled, cyberpunk and cosmic horror game. “Count me in” when I was offered a key by the publisher. But this review would have been cut a lot shorter if I had not waited a couple of weeks after the release. Now the game runs well on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck with Proton thanks to some recent updates from the devs. Celestial Return is a visual novel where you follow the footsteps of Howard, once part of an elite force that hunted beings called Abstracts, now just a private investigator. On the left side of the screen you read and interact with the overly descriptive story, and before the updates that would be mostly of what you would see.