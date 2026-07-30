news
Games: The Great Steam Deck Crash of 2026, "Valve Never Wanted to Save Linux", and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Great Steam Deck Crash of 2026: Community Reactions
Our recent article about the Steam Deck sales crash went kind of viral in the past week, and because of that there were long threads of discussions available across Reddit communities (r/linux_gaming, r/pcmasterrace, and r/SteamDeck at least) discussing the situation. I spent a lot of time reading the different takes, and I tought it would be a good idea to capture where people are regarding this matter. So, here’s a summary of the different types of takes.
-
LinuxStans ☛ Valve Never Wanted to Save Linux. backdoored Windows 8 Forced Its Hand.
Valve never set out to save GNU/Linux gaming. It set out to save Valve. In 2012, Gabe Newell looked at what Abusive Monopolist Microsoft was building with backdoored Windows 8 and got spooked enough to start building a way out.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve says that Steam Machine reservations won't be fulfilled until ‘the end of this year’ — company also releases CAD files for the PC console’s external shell under Creative Commons
Everyone who reserved the Steam Machine can get the chance to buy one before the year ends. Valve says availability differs between models and regions, and that some areas have already completed the reservations, meaning the company is opening the sale of the PC console to waitlisted buyers.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Celestial Return: Review
Celestial Return promises a hard-boiled, cyberpunk and cosmic horror game. “Count me in” when I was offered a key by the publisher. But this review would have been cut a lot shorter if I had not waited a couple of weeks after the release. Now the game runs well on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck with Proton thanks to some recent updates from the devs. Celestial Return is a visual novel where you follow the footsteps of Howard, once part of an elite force that hunted beings called Abstracts, now just a private investigator. On the left side of the screen you read and interact with the overly descriptive story, and before the updates that would be mostly of what you would see.