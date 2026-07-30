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today's howtos
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Driver for XBox One Controllers in Ubuntu 26.04
Got a Xbox One controller? It works in GNU/Linux out-of-the-box, but only for basic use and you need to connect through a USB cable.
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TecMint ☛ lazygit: Manage Git Repositories from the Linux Terminal
That’s several commands just to complete one change. With lazygit, you can do all of this from one screen using the arrow keys and a few simple keyboard shortcuts.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Kubernetes with kubeadm on Ubuntu 26.04
Install Kubernetes 1.36 on Ubuntu 26.04 with kubeadm and containerd, configure Flannel networking, join worker nodes, and verify the cluster.
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dwaves.de ☛ gnu linux how to mount luks and veracrypt, zulucrypt was removed from debian repo (debports)
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LightZone on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Anyone who has spent a weekend wrestling with RAW files on GNU/Linux knows the frustration.
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ID Root ☛ How to Install Fooyin on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KVM on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install KVM on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 with one explicit QEMU provider that works across all three releases. Configure system-wide libvirt for predictable storage and private NAT networking, then create virtual machines without an unnoticed fallback to software emulation.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kotlin on Fedora 44
Install Kotlin on Fedora 44 without mixing compiler paths or update owners. Choose a per-user toolchain, a shared /opt installation, or a store-managed package, then confirm the result by compiling a small .kt program into a runnable JAR with Fedora's OpenJDK toolchain.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cockpit on Fedora 44
Install Cockpit on Fedora 44 to manage logs, services, storage, networking, containers, and more from a browser. Keep the socket on-demand, match remote access to the correct Firewalld zone, and use a normal system account for privileged work while SELinux remains enforcing.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB 12.3 on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Keep database updates on one maintained LTS branch when you install MariaDB 12.3 on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04. The MariaDB.org repository pairs verified package trust with service and backup checks, giving local applications a consistent starting point without mixed database sources.
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