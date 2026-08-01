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Arch Linux-Based Archcraft 26.08 Brings New Sway Wayland Session, Linux 7.1
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, Archcraft 26.08 introduces a brand-new Qt 6 SDDM login theme, a new Sway Wayland session, more reliable encrypted installation, better GTK/GNOME application integration, improved VirtualBox compatibility, and support for Btrfs and XFS installations.
The new Sway session is the biggest attraction of the Archcraft 26.08 release, providing users with yet another lightweight Wayland session alongside the existing Openbox and Bspwm window managers. It features carefully tuned defaults and disabled client-side decorations for a more consistent desktop.