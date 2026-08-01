Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

Support for special operating modes on ASUS notebooks is being expanded further under Linux. A patch series published on 28 July adds support for the so-called Whisper Mode in the open asus-armoury driver. This is intended to make another firmware function, which has so far depended heavily on Windows tools, directly accessible via the Linux kernel. ASUS uses the term Whisper Mode within its Intelligent Performance Technology, or AIPT for short. According to the manufacturer, this mode is designed for low noise emissions and low power consumption. In addition, Balanced and Standard, as well as Performance, exist as further operating profiles.