news
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
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Self-Managed S3 Buckets for Lambda Code: You Finally Own the Artifact
Picture a platform team running a few hundred Lambda functions across a handful of accounts. Every function has several published versions kept around for safe rollbacks. One morning a deploy fails with a quota error, and the culprit isn’t the new function at all.
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Understanding the CLAUDE.md File: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting More Out of Claude [Ed: Promoting slop]
Tired of re-explaining your project to Claude every session? A CLAUDE.md file gives Claude persistent context that loads automatically. This beginner's guide covers what it is, where the files live, the load order, a sample file, and how to keep it lean.
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AI Agents, Explained: A Guide for Beginners [Ed: Promoting slop]
"AI agent" gets used loosely — this guide fixes that. A plain-English explainer for beginners and IT pros: what agents are, how the perceive-reason-act loop works, key terms like tools, skills, and MCP, when NOT to use one, plus practical cost and security guardrails.
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ASUS Whisper Mode Advances Under Linux: Armoury Driver Gains New Interfaces
Support for special operating modes on ASUS notebooks is being expanded further under Linux. A patch series published on 28 July adds support for the so-called Whisper Mode in the open asus-armoury driver. This is intended to make another firmware function, which has so far depended heavily on Windows tools, directly accessible via the Linux kernel. ASUS uses the term Whisper Mode within its Intelligent Performance Technology, or AIPT for short. According to the manufacturer, this mode is designed for low noise emissions and low power consumption. In addition, Balanced and Standard, as well as Performance, exist as further operating profiles.
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SDx Central ☛ Optical networking pushed deeper into the cloud with IOWN, Linux MoU
The Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN Global Forum) expanded its partnership with the Linux Foundation's Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
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HPC Wire ☛ Linux Foundation’s OPI Project Releases 1st DPU/IPU Abstraction Framework
The Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project, a community-driven initiative focused on creating a standards-based open ecosystem for next-generation architectures and frameworks based on DPU/IPU-Like (Data Processing Units)/(Infrastructure Processing Unit) technologies, today announced its first coordinated release, OPI Abstraction v0.1.0, marking an important technical milestone in making DPU/IPU infrastructure easier to consume, integrate, and scale. With this release, OPI helps break down barriers to DPU/IPU adoption, including fragmentation across proprietary SDKs, toolchains, APIs and operational models.
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Graphics Stack
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Daniel Holden ☛ Inverse Kinematics and Foot Locking
One of my most requested blog posts has always been something on inverse kinematics and foot locking. That isn't surprising - foot sliding is something that affects almost all animation systems, and proper foot locking and inverse kinematics is something that is tricky to get right, yet can have a huge positive impact on the visual quality of the resulting animation.
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Video Cardz ☛ Intel Nova Lake-S integrated graphics gain stable Linux support
Intel is preparing default Linux graphics support for its next-generation Nova Lake-S desktop processors. Starting with Linux 7.3, the integrated GPU will no longer require manual activation through the Intel Xe kernel driver.
Nova Lake-S graphics support is already present in current Linux kernels. However, users must add the “force_probe=” module parameter together with the correct PCI device ID. This mechanism keeps unvalidated hardware support disabled unless the user enables it manually.
An Intel patch now removes Nova Lake-S from the driver’s force-probe list. The developer states that the platform is stable enough to drop the requirement. As a result, the Xe driver should detect and initialize Nova Lake-S graphics automatically under Linux 7.3.
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Fixing Multi-GPU performance, part 1
Performance on “secondary” GPUs has historically been suboptimal on Linux, especially with external GPUs. Let’s take a look at why it’s slow, and how we’re finally fixing it.
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