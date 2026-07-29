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GOG Galaxy Targets GNU/Linux, DRM Resistance
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Neowin ☛ GOG Galaxy launcher is finally headed to Linux [Ed: More earlier]
After years of requests, the DRM-free games store GOG's own Galaxy launcher is finally in development for GNU/Linux officially, with a specialist currently working on it.
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PC Gamer ☛ 2 Star Ocean games go DRM-free on GOG as the storefront promises it's working on embracing the Linux faithful
If you love JRPGs and hate DRM, some good news: the Star Ocean series has arrived on GOG. Well, some of it, anyway. As of today, you can pick up Star Ocean The Divine Force and Star Ocean The Second Story R on the DRM-free storefront.
This is a GOG premiere, mind you, not a PC one. These two Star Oceans (Stars Ocean) have been present on Steam for a few years each at this point, but it's always nice to have versions you can actually say you own.
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Star Ocean hits GOG DRM-free as the storefront eyes Linux support
GOG has been on a quiet but steady mission to pull more RPG games into its DRM-free catalogue, and the latest additions are a pair of Square Enix JRPGs that fans of the genre will recognize immediately. Star Ocean The Divine Force and Star Ocean The Second Story R are both live on GOG as of today, July 28, 2026, marking the series' first appearance on the platform. They've been on Steam for years, but having a version you actually own outright is a different proposition entirely.
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PC Gamer ☛ GOG Galaxy for Linux is officially in the works
GOG Galaxy, GOG's official app, is the best way to play GOG games on PC, and it's been lacking Linux support ever since it arrived. But an official Linux version is reportedly in the works, even if we don't yet have a confirmed date.
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GOG Reiterates Support for Bringing its Galaxy Client to Linux
GOG has some staunch supporters out there, and you can't argue that the DRM-free nature of the platform is very appealing, but unfortunately, their GOG Galaxy client doesn't natively work on Linux right now. We reported at the beginning of the year that the company was hiring someone to bring their Galaxy client to Linux, and GamingOnLinux decided to check in with the GOG team to see if any progress has been made.
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GOG announces Galaxy app is coming to Linux after hiring a "specialist"
The app, which shows all of the GOG games you have purchased - as well as games from a multitude of other sources like Steam, Epic Games and Xbox - is a favourite of mine on Windows, where it rivals Steam in terms of feature depth and ease of use. Yet, despite GOG offering Linux downloads when possible, the Galaxy app remains out of reach for Linux users.